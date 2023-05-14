Braves vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) and Atlanta Braves (25-14) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:37 PM ET on May 14.
The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) for the Blue Jays and Collin McHugh (1-0) for the Braves.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Braves' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Braves have come away with three wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Atlanta is No. 7 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (201 total runs).
- Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Martín Pérez
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
