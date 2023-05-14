How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Kevin Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to outdo Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 61 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 134 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 201.
- The Braves have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves rank 18th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send out Collin McHugh for his first start of the season.
- The 35-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after coming out of the bullpen nine times.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Martín Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
