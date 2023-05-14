MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, May 14
If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Mitch Keller and the Pirates against Kyle Gibson and the Orioles.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for May 14.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-1) when the teams play Sunday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|CLE: Bibee
|7 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.2 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|4.30
|6.3
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- LAA Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Guardians
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (1-1) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|WSH: Williams
|4 (20.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|4.25
|7.5
|K/9
|6.5
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (4-1) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Gibson (4-2) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|PIT: Keller
|BAL: Gibson
|8 (49.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47 IP)
|2.72
|ERA
|4.40
|10.1
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (4-1) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|TB: Eflin
|NYY: Schmidt
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (35.1 IP)
|2.91
|ERA
|5.35
|9.3
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Collin McHugh (1-0) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|ATL: McHugh
|TOR: Kikuchi
|9 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.2 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|3.35
|5.4
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Braves at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- ATL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-3) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|DET: Wentz
|7 (40.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|6.09
|11.2
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Tigers
- SEA Odds to Win: -185
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|CIN: Weaver
|MIA: Garrett
|4 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (31.2 IP)
|7.36
|ERA
|5.97
|8.6
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-6) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (0-3) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|KC: Lyles
|MIL: Rea
|8 (49.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (27.1 IP)
|6.02
|ERA
|4.94
|6.6
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will look to Lucas Giolito (2-2) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|HOU: Brown
|CHW: Giolito
|7 (39 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47.2 IP)
|3.23
|ERA
|3.59
|9.0
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Astros at White Sox
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- CHW Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-3) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Louie Varland (0-0) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|CHC: Stroman
|MIN: Varland
|8 (47.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16.2 IP)
|2.28
|ERA
|4.32
|8.4
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -110
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-2) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Kyle Freeland (3-4) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|PHI: Nola
|COL: Freeland
|8 (48.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45.1 IP)
|4.44
|ERA
|3.57
|7.2
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rockies
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Drew Rucinski (0-3) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|TEX: Heaney
|OAK: Rucinski
|7 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.1 IP)
|5.25
|ERA
|8.16
|9.5
|K/9
|3.8
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- OAK Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (3-5) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|SF: Webb
|ARI: Pfaadt
|8 (52 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9.2 IP)
|3.98
|ERA
|12.10
|9.5
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks
- SF Odds to Win: -140
- ARI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Tony Gonsolin (0-1) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|SD: Weathers
|LAD: Gonsolin
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14 IP)
|-
|ERA
|1.93
|-
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -185
- SD Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (2-2) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will look to Jake Irvin (1-0) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|WSH: Irvin
|5 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.2 IP)
|5.56
|ERA
|0.84
|7.9
|K/9
|6.7
Live Stream Mets at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (1-1) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Corey Kluber (2-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|STL: Mikolas
|BOS: Kluber
|8 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34.1 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|6.29
|8.9
|K/9
|7.3
Live Stream Cardinals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
