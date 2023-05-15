Braves vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (25-15) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at 8:05 PM (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.
Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 24 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 18-6 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 206.
- The Braves have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
