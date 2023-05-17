Braves vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-16) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (4-1) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (5-2).
Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 34 times and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 14-6 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 222 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|W 12-0
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|L 7-4
|Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Dustin May
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
