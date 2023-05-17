Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers looking to shut down Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 71 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .258 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (222 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves rank third in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).

The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Strider has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider will try to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías

