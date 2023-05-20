How to Watch the Dream vs. Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
The Atlanta Dream go up against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, begins at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
Dream vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: College Park Center
Key Stats for Dream vs. Wings
- Atlanta averaged only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (78.5) than Dallas allowed (82.8).
- The Dream went 9-6 last season when they scored more than 82.8 points.
- Atlanta shot at a 42% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Dallas averaged.
- Last season, the Dream had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.9% from the field.
- Atlanta shot 35.2% from three-point distance last season. That's just 0.9 percentage points higher than Dallas allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.3%).
- The Dream went 11-9 when shooting above 34.3% as a team from three-point range.
- Dallas and Atlanta grabbed rebounds at approximately the same clip last season (33.8 and 35.4 boards per game, respectively).
