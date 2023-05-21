Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Sunday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars square off, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Sunday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 15-9-24 record in games that have required overtime.

In the 36 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 23-8-5 record (good for 51 points).

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has taken 13 points from the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 60 games (55-3-2, 112 points).

In the 27 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 19-7-1 to record 39 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 43 games. The Golden Knights finished 23-17-3 in those contests (49 points).

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have posted a record of 8-17-25 in games that have required OT this season.

Dallas has earned 36 points (11-6-14) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Across the 14 games this season the Stars ended with just one goal, they have earned eight points.

Dallas has earned 19 points (6-5-7 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Stars have earned 100 points in their 62 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 15-6-7 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Stars went 18-12-10 in those contests (46 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

