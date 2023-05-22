The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 69 of 96 games this season.

The Panthers have won 59.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-9).

The Hurricanes have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

Florida is 13-9 (victorious in 59.1% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Carolina has won seven of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) - Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.40 2.40

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.60 2.40

