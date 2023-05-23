Braves vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (29-18) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) matching up at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 23.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (4-1), while the Dodgers' starter has not yet been announced.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 8-1 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 246 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|W 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs TBA
|May 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs TBA
|May 27
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
