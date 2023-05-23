How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 78 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .461 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (246 total runs).
- The Braves' .335 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Strider is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.
- Strider is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|-
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|-
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
