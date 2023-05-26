The Atlanta Braves (31-19) will look to Marcell Ozuna, on a two-game homer streak, against the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.79 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.49 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves' Shuster (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in six innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.5 walks per nine across four games.

Shuster will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

The Phillies will send Walker (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.

Walker heads into the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Walker has five starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

