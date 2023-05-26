How to Watch College Softball Super Regionals Streaming Live - Friday, May 26
Want to learn how to watch or live stream college softball on Friday, May 26? We've got you covered. For a full list of NCAA softball games that are airing on Fubo, check out the piece below.
Watch even more College Softball action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
College Softball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Stanford at Duke Softball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Clemson at Oklahoma Softball
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Texas at Tennessee Softball
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oklahoma State vs Oregon Softball
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Florida State vs Georgia Softball
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Northwestern at Alabama Softball
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Louisiana at Washington Softball
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch San Diego State at Utah Softball
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the College Softball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Every team's path to the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and concludes with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.