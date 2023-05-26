Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 62.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.