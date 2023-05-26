Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (18.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven in a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

