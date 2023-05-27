The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -3.5 209.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 68 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 19.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 42-17, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 68 82.9% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Boston has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Miami has been better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

