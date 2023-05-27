Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will take the ball for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have won one of their last three games against the spread.

The Cubs have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 2-3 when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Reds have come away with 15 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (226 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Phillies L 2-1 Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker May 23 Mets W 7-2 Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill May 24 Mets W 4-2 Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga May 25 Mets L 10-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco May 26 Reds L 9-0 Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene May 27 Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson May 28 Reds - Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft May 29 Rays - Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan May 30 Rays - Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin May 31 Rays - Justin Steele vs TBA June 2 @ Padres - Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha

Reds Schedule