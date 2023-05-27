Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 21.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.228 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.
