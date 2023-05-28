Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the mound, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 33 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in nine games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen two times this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.