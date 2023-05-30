Braves vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+200
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|+105
|-130
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves are 27-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
- Atlanta has gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.
- The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.
- Atlanta has played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-20-3).
- The Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|17-8
|9-8
|23-14
|22-18
|10-4
