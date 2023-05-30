Esteury Ruiz and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Oakland Athletics and the Atlanta Braves meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday (starting at 9:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.01), 33rd in WHIP (1.166), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.408/.561 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 42 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .238/.362/.550 so far this year.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 59 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .274/.339/.358 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .261/.367/.509 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

