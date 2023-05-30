On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .304 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (22 of 33), with at least two hits 10 times (30.3%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (9.1%).

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings