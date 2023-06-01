Reid Detmers will be on the hill for the Los Angeles Angels when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 20th in baseball with 58 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston ranks 22nd in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (246 total).

The Astros are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Los Angeles ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.

The Angels' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Los Angeles has scored 280 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Angels rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.327 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Valdez is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Valdez is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will hand the ball to Detmers (0-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Detmers has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Kevin Gausman

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home - Edward Cabrera 5/28/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Patrick Sandoval Eury Pérez 5/29/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Away Griffin Canning Michael Kopech 5/30/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Tyler Anderson Lucas Giolito 5/31/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Away Jaime Barria Lance Lynn 6/1/2023 Astros - Away Reid Detmers Framber Valdez 6/2/2023 Astros - Away Shohei Ohtani Cristian Javier 6/3/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Sandoval J.P. France 6/4/2023 Astros - Away Griffin Canning Brandon Bielak 6/6/2023 Cubs - Home Tyler Anderson Justin Steele 6/7/2023 Cubs - Home Jaime Barria Jameson Taillon

