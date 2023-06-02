Friday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) versus the Atlanta Braves (33-23) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 2.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (5-5) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 27-18, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 282 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule