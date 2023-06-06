The Atlanta Braves (35-24) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (30-30) at Truist Park on Tuesday, June 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +140. The game's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.92 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.74 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

The Braves have a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

