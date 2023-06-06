Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .270 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 4-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 37 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 21 games this year (35.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (35.6%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (66.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (33.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.