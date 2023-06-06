How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are three contests on today's WNBA schedule, including the Las Vegas Aces squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun play host to the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces hit the road the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 6-1
- LVA Record: 6-0
- CON Stats: 79.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 76.1 Opp. PPG (third)
- LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 75.7 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.4 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -257
- CON Odds to Win: +202
- Total: 167 points
The Chicago Sky face the Indiana Fever
The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 4-3
- IND Record: 1-4
- CHI Stats: 77.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 76.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- IND Stats: 76.4 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (13.8 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- CHI Odds to Win: -265
- IND Odds to Win: +211
- Total: 159.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Seattle Storm play host to the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks take to the home court of the Storm on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 0-4
- LAS Record: 3-2
- SEA Stats: 79.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 94.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
- LAS Stats: 87.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 87.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (28.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -147
- SEA Odds to Win: +122
- Total: 166 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.