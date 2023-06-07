Today, the menu at Stade Roland Garros in the French Open consists of two matches in the quarterfinals, including a matchup between Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 ranking) and Casper Ruud (No. 4). If you're looking for how to watch, head to Tennis Channel, which has the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: June 7

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 7

Match Round Match Time Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Quarterfinal 9:00 AM ET Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Casper Ruud Quarterfinal 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Rune vs. Ruud

Rune has won one tournament this year, with an overall match record of 30-10.

Ruud has won one tournament this year, putting up an overall 15-10 match record.

In his 40 matches so far this year across all court types, Rune has played an average of 25 games.

In his 21 matches on clay this year, Rune has played an average of 24.7 games.

Thus far this year, Rune has won 27.8% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games.

Ruud has averaged 25.6 games per match through his 25 matches played so far this year across all court types, while winning 53.5% of games.

On clay surfaces, Ruud has played 16 matches (averaging 23.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set).

Ruud has a service game winning percentage of 81.6% on all surfaces (262-for-321 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 25.3% (81-for-320 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Novak Djokovic Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 Quarterfinal Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 Quarterfinal

