Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 7 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .288.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (30.0%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (38.0%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 50 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Scherzer (5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.