As they go for the series sweep on Thursday, June 8, Spencer Strider will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (37-24) as they take on the New York Mets (30-32), who will answer with Justin Verlander. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Mets have +155 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.25 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 31 out of the 51 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 12-4 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Braves went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have come away with six wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.