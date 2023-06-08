Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 15 games this season (28.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 22 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

