Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against AJ Smith-Shawver, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in MLB action with 105 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .472.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.265).

Atlanta is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (323 total).

The Braves are third in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, his first this season.

The 20-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Soroka Michael Lorenzen

