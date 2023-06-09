In the series opener on Friday, June 9, AJ Smith-Shawver will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (38-24) as they square off against the Washington Nationals (25-36), who will answer with Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Nationals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-200). The total is 10.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-200) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ozzie Albies hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 12-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.