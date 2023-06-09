On Friday, June 9, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) take the court against the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup.

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream are 3-1-0 ATS this year.

New York has been favored by 7.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Atlanta has won its only game this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, two of Liberty games have hit the over.

This year, games featuring the Dream have hit the over twice.

