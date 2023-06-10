Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (39-24) into a matchup against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals (25-37) at Truist Park, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Acuna is at .327, the third-best average in the league, while Meneses ranks 10th at .305.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (2-2) for the Braves and MacKenzie Gore (3-4) for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves' Shuster (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday, May 31 in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.6 walks per nine across six games.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Shuster has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Jared Shuster vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 262 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .262 for the campaign with 48 home runs, 29th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 6-for-17 with a double and four RBI over 4 2/3 innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (3-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.

Gore is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Gore will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3) among qualifying pitchers.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Braves

He meets a Braves offense that ranks fourth in the league with 326 total runs scored while batting .264 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .468 slugging percentage (second in MLB play) and has hit a total of 105 home runs (third in the league).

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Gore has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out six.

