Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 31 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has four doubles, six home runs and four walks while batting .259.

Pillar has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.1%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pillar has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .161 AVG .315 .235 OBP .321 .387 SLG .593 3 XBH 7 2 HR 4 6 RBI 8 12/3 K/BB 10/1 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings