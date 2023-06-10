On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: BSSE

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .324 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Arcia is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 29 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has had an RBI in 14 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.9%).

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .345 AVG .297 .396 OBP .357 .464 SLG .500 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 6 18/6 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 0

