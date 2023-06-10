After two rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Carl Yuan leads (-9). Tune in to see the third round from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Start Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

Par 72/7,264 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Carl Yuan 1st -9 68-67 Aaron Rai 2nd -8 67-69 Cheng Tsung Pan 2nd -8 70-66 Corey Conners 2nd -8 67-69 Tyrrell Hatton 2nd -8 72-64

RBC Canadian Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 3:25 PM ET Aaron Rai (-8/2nd), Carl Yuan (-9/1st) 2:10 PM ET Mark Hubbard (-6/12th), Rory McIlroy (-6/12th) 3:05 PM ET Cheng Tsung Pan (-8/2nd), Andrew Novak (-7/6th) 2:35 PM ET Chesson Hadley (-7/6th), Seonghyeon Kim (-6/12th) 2:20 PM ET Nate Lashley (-6/12th), Justin Rose (-6/12th) 2:55 PM ET Brendon Todd (-7/6th), Harry Higgs (-7/6th) 3:15 PM ET Tyrrell Hatton (-8/2nd), Tyrrell Hatton (-8/2nd), Corey Conners (-8/2nd) 2:45 PM ET Justin Lower (-7/6th), Jonathan Byrd (-7/6th) 1:10 PM ET Tommy Fleetwood (-4/23rd), Garrick Higgo (-4/23rd) 2:00 PM ET Adam Hadwin (-5/17th), Doug Ghim (-5/17th)

