Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are ready for a matchup with Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

New York is ninth in baseball with a .421 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (299 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees rank 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 69 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

German has registered three quality starts this year.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Houck has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.