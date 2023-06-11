Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +220 moneyline odds. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 34-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63% of those games).

Atlanta has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 73.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-26-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 4-5-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 20-10 12-8 28-16 29-19 11-5

