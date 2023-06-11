The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will square off against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 107 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .469 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .264 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (332 total runs).

The Braves are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (4-0) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Elder enters this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Soroka Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet

