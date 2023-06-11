One game after putting up 41 points in a 94-77 win over the Aces, DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (7-2) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (2-4). The game is on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have covered three times in matchups with a spread this season.

The Dream have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of times this season.

In the Dream's chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

