The Detroit Tigers (26-37) carry a nine-game losing streak into a contest versus the Atlanta Braves (40-25), at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (5-6) for the Braves and Reese Olson (0-1) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (5-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.89 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .264.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Morton has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will send Olson (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .143 against him over his two appearances this season.

Olson will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.