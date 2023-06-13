The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in MLB play with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .466.

The Braves rank third in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (339 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves rank third in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Strider has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Spencer Strider Chase Anderson

