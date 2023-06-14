How to Watch the Braves vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in baseball with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (339 total runs).
- The Braves are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Strider heads into the game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Strider heads into this matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Chase Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.