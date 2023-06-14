Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.7% of them.
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
- He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.357
|AVG
|.250
|.471
|OBP
|.278
|.607
|SLG
|.308
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|4/6
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Olson (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
