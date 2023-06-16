A match in the Viking Classic Birmingham quarterfinals is next for Barbora Krejcikova, and she will go up against Linda Fruhvirtova. Krejcikova's odds to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club are +240, second-best in the field.

Krejcikova at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Krejcikova's Next Match

Krejcikova will meet Fruhvirtova in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 8:45 AM ET, after defeating Tereza Martincova in the previous round 6-4, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

Viking Classic Birmingham odds to win: +240

Krejcikova Stats

In the Round of 16, Krejcikova won 6-4, 6-4 against Martincova on Thursday.

Krejcikova has won three of her 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 36-19.

Krejcikova is 2-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Krejcikova, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.4 games per match.

On grass, Krejcikova has played three matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.7 games per match while winning 55.9% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Krejcikova has won 72.5% of her games on serve, and 38.7% on return.

Krejcikova has claimed 79.4% of her service games on grass over the past year and 32.4% of her return games.

