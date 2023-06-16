Daniil Medvedev is meeting Laslo Djere next in the Terra Wortmann Open round of 16. Medvedev is +275 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at OWL Arena.

Medvedev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev's Next Match

Medvedev has reached the round of 16, where he will face Djere on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-3).

Medvedev is currently listed at -1000 to win his next contest against Djere. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +800

US Open odds to win: +400

Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +275

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev defeated Giron 6-4, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 32.

Medvedev has won seven of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 59-14.

Medvedev is 1-2 on grass over the past year.

Medvedev has played 22.3 games per match in his 73 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On grass, Medvedev has played three matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.

Medvedev has won 34.1% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games over the past year.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Medvedev has won 75.0% of his games on serve and 16.7% on return.

