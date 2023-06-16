The Atlanta Falcons have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Falcons games last season hit the over.

Atlanta averaged 318.3 yards per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and it ranked 27th defensively with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Allgeier also had 16 catches for 139 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

Richie Grant collected two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +5000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +8000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +5000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

