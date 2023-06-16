The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .643 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 92 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .576. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 53 of 69 games this season (76.8%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (40.6%).

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.0% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (58.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (24.6%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .313 AVG .351 .383 OBP .425 .479 SLG .679 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 27 21/17 K/BB 19/16 15 SB 14

Rockies Pitching Rankings